Russia Says US Will Send Senior Official to Ufa Security Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The United States will send a senior national security official to a security forum in Russia's Ufa, the deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council said Sunday.

"Americans did not attend our forum in the past years. But this year we plan to see them there.

At least, we have been told that a director with the National Security Council will attend," Alexander Venediktov told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

He said this would send "a positive message" about Washington's openness to a security dialogue with Russia. The US council advises President Donald Trump on the national security policy.

"They participation in the forum will mean a lot to us, especially considering national security council secretaries from Russia, the US and Israel are set to meet at the end of the month," the security official stressed.