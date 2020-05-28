UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Visit To Georgia's US-Financed Disease Lab Should Be Bilateral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

Russia Says Visit to Georgia's US-Financed Disease Lab Should be Bilateral

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry has insisted on the bilateral nature of a visit of the Russian specialists to Georgia's Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research, created with funds provided by the US government, as well as fill access to all buildings and documents.

On Wednesday, Georgia said that it was ready to host Russian experts in the research center and added that Russian specialists should be a part of a wider delegation within the convention on the prohibition of biological weapons.

"We assume that a visit should take place in a bilateral format without the involvement of representatives of other countries," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow has been expressing concern that the center being used by the United States to research dangerous infectious diseases so close to the Russian border. The US has denied such allegations, despite the center housing the US Army Medical Research Directorate-Georgia.

Related Topics

Army Russia Visit Georgia United States Border All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

56 minutes ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

3 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.