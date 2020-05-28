(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry has insisted on the bilateral nature of a visit of the Russian specialists to Georgia's Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research, created with funds provided by the US government, as well as fill access to all buildings and documents.

On Wednesday, Georgia said that it was ready to host Russian experts in the research center and added that Russian specialists should be a part of a wider delegation within the convention on the prohibition of biological weapons.

"We assume that a visit should take place in a bilateral format without the involvement of representatives of other countries," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow has been expressing concern that the center being used by the United States to research dangerous infectious diseases so close to the Russian border. The US has denied such allegations, despite the center housing the US Army Medical Research Directorate-Georgia.