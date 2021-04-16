Russia Says Wants to Avoid Further Confrontation With US Amid Sanctions

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it wanted to avoid a downward spiral in relations with the United States but Washington left it with no choice but to respond to the new sanctions that were slapped on it on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it wanted to avoid a downward spiral in relations with the United States but Washington left it with no choice but to respond to the new sanctions that were slapped on it on Thursday.

"All of this is not done by choice.

We would like to avoid further confrontation with the US and are ready for a calm and professional dialogue with the Americans in order to find a way to normalize our bilateral ties," a statement read.

"Washington apparently does not want to put up with the fact that new geopolitical realities leave no place for unilateral dictatorship, while bankrupt scenarios of 'containing Moscow,' which the US continues to bet on shortsightedly, are fraught with further degradation of Russian-American relations," it continued.