UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Says Wants To Avoid Further Confrontation With US Amid Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:58 PM

Russia Says Wants to Avoid Further Confrontation With US Amid Sanctions

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it wanted to avoid a downward spiral in relations with the United States but Washington left it with no choice but to respond to the new sanctions that were slapped on it on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday it wanted to avoid a downward spiral in relations with the United States but Washington left it with no choice but to respond to the new sanctions that were slapped on it on Thursday.

"All of this is not done by choice.

We would like to avoid further confrontation with the US and are ready for a calm and professional dialogue with the Americans in order to find a way to normalize our bilateral ties," a statement read.

"Washington apparently does not want to put up with the fact that new geopolitical realities leave no place for unilateral dictatorship, while bankrupt scenarios of 'containing Moscow,' which the US continues to bet on shortsightedly, are fraught with further degradation of Russian-American relations," it continued.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States Dictator All

Recent Stories

US Containment Policy Toward Moscow Could Further ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Urges Russia to Allow Access to Ukrainian Por ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Orders Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff in Ho ..

6 minutes ago

Biden orders flags lowered for dead in Indianapoli ..

6 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to bring Nawaz back from Londo ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan beat South Africa with one ball to spare

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.