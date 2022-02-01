UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Will Not Back Down In Face Of US Sanctions Threats

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 12:11 PM

Russia's embassy in Washington said Tuesday that Moscow will not back down in the face of US sanctions threats over Ukraine, ahead of a phone call between the top US and Russian diplomats

Moscow, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's embassy in Washington said Tuesday that Moscow will not back down in the face of US sanctions threats over Ukraine, ahead of a phone call between the top US and Russian diplomats.

"We are not going to back away and stand at attention, listening to the threats of US sanctions," the embassy said on Facebook, adding that it is "Washington, not Moscow, that generates tensions."

