Russia Says Will Respond To US Security Proposals On Thursday
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 03:31 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow will later Thursday send Washington a reply to US proposals on European security, with tensions between the countries soaring over Ukraine.
"We will send this letter to the American side today," Lavrov told a press conference following talks with Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, adding that the contents of the response will be made public.