UrduPoint.com

Russia Says Will Respond To US Security Proposals On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 03:31 PM

Russia says will respond to US security proposals on Thursday

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow will later Thursday send Washington a reply to US proposals on European security, with tensions between the countries soaring over Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow will later Thursday send Washington a reply to US proposals on European security, with tensions between the countries soaring over Ukraine.

"We will send this letter to the American side today," Lavrov told a press conference following talks with Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, adding that the contents of the response will be made public.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Washington

Recent Stories

Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COV ..

Malaysia reports highest daily spike of 27,831 COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago
 PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

PBCC awards central contracts to 17 players

7 minutes ago
 Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2022 remains a ..

Singapore's GDP growth forecast for 2022 remains at 3-5 pct: ministry

11 minutes ago
 Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan we ..

Rescuers battle to save boy trapped down Afghan well

11 minutes ago
 Aussie state eases COVID-19 restrictions as hospit ..

Aussie state eases COVID-19 restrictions as hospitalizations decline

11 minutes ago
 Pandemic's economic pain in U.S. falls far more ha ..

Pandemic's economic pain in U.S. falls far more harshly on people of lesser mean ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>