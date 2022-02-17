Russia says will respond to US security proposals on Thursday

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow will later Thursday send Washington a reply to US proposals on European security, with tensions between the countries soaring over Ukraine

"We will send this letter to the American side today," Lavrov told a press conference following talks with Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio, adding that the contents of the response will be made public.