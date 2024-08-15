Russia says will send 'additional forces' to Belgorod region

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Russia will send more troops to defend the border region of Belgorod amid Ukraine's ongoing incursion into the neighbouring Kursk region, Moscow's defence minister said Thursday.

Ukraine sent troops and armoured vehicles into the Kursk region on August 6, claiming they had captured several dozen villages in the most serious cross-border attack on Russian soil since World War II.

The Russian army has prepared "concrete actions" to defend the Belgorod region from Ukrainian attacks, minister Andrei Belousov said at a meeting with officials including Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

They include "the allocation of additional forces".

Gladkov declared a state of emergency in the Belgorod region on Wednesday, saying the situation there was "extremely difficult" due to Ukrainian shelling and drone attacks.

Ukrainian drone attacks on multiple villages in the region as well as the town of Shebekino wounded at least six people on Thursday, Gladkov said on Telegram.