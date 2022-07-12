UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Russia is ready to consider the extension of cross-border aid mechanism for Syria in January if it sees genuine efforts from UN Security Council members to help the Arab republic, deputy Russian envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said Tuesday.

"Depends on the collective work of the Council. We specifically made several safeguards this: IID (Informal Interactive Dialogue), Secretary-General Report. If there are genuine efforts to improve the humanitarian assistance to Syria, I don't think that anyone should worry about it," Polyanskiy said after the UNSC vote.

Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution to extend humanitarian aid delivery to Syria through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing from Turkey. Twelve member states voted in favor, with the US, the UK and France abstaining. The three nations wanted to extend cross-border deliveries by 12 months. Russia was prepared to adopt extension for just six-month period.

The current resolution allows for an extension for another six months in January if all members agree on a new resolution.