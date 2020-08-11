UrduPoint.com
Russia Scrambles Fighters To Intercept US Global Hawk Drone Over Sea Of Chukotsk- Ministry

Tue 11th August 2020 | 02:03 PM

Russia's three MiG-31 fighters intercepted on Tuesday a US Global Hawk drone over the Sea of Chukotsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Russia's three MiG-31 fighters intercepted on Tuesday a US Global Hawk drone over the Sea of Chukotsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On August 11, Russian airspace control systems detected an air target approaching the Russian Federation's state border over the neutral waters of the Sea of Chukotsk.

To intercept the target, three MiG-31 fighters of the Eastern Military District's air defense forces on duty were scrambled in sequence," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The crew of the Russian fighters identified it as the US Air Force's RQ-4B Global Hawk drone, the ministry added.

After the US drone turned away from the Russian border, the MiG-31 fighters safely returned to the airfield.

