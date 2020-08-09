Russia Scrambles Su-27 to Intercept US Navy Reconnaissance Jet Over Black Sea - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) A Russian Su-27 fighter jet of the Southern Military District took off on Sunday to intercept a US Navy radio-technical reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian National Defense Management Center said.

"On August 9, Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching the Russian state border. The Su-27 fighter jet ... of the Southern Military District was scrambled to intercept the target," the statement said.

The crew of the Russian fighter jet approached the target and identified it as the US Navy EP-3E Aries radio reconnaissance aircraft.

After the US reconnaissance aircraft turned back away from the Russian border, the Su-27 safely returned to the airfield.