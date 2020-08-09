UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Scrambles Su-27 To Intercept US Navy Reconnaissance Jet Over Black Sea - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russia Scrambles Su-27 to Intercept US Navy Reconnaissance Jet Over Black Sea - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) A Russian Su-27 fighter jet of the Southern Military District took off on Sunday to intercept a US Navy radio-technical reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea, the Russian National Defense Management Center said.

"On August 9, Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching the Russian state border. The Su-27 fighter jet ... of the Southern Military District was scrambled to intercept the target," the statement said.

The crew of the Russian fighter jet approached the target and identified it as the US Navy EP-3E Aries radio reconnaissance aircraft.

After the US reconnaissance aircraft turned back away from the Russian border, the Su-27 safely returned to the airfield.

Related Topics

Russia August Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

55 minutes ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

2 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

2 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

2 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

2 hours ago

86% completion of Sharjah Age Friendly city report ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.