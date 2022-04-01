Russia Secured 100% Mineral Reserve Replenishment in 2021 - Environment Minister

Russia reached an equilibrium between the amount of main types of minerals extracted and newly-discovered mineral reserves in 2021, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia reached an equilibrium between the amount of main types of minerals extracted and newly-discovered mineral reserves in 2021, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov said on Friday.

"Last year, 37 new hydrocarbon deposits and 133 deposits of solid minerals were discovered. Of those, 104 will be exploited for gold, 20 for kaolinite and raw materials for cement manufacturing, four for coal, three for copper and zinc, and two for diamonds," Kozlov said at a meeting of the committee on ecology and natural resources of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

The minister praised the results Russia achieved in geological exploration in 2021.

"We have secured a 100% replenishment of the principal mineral resources extraction by discovering new mining fields," the minister said.

The principal mineral resources include fossil fuels, gold, silver, copper, nickel and platinum.