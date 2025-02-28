Open Menu

Russia Security Chief Shoigu Lands In Beijing: Russian Agencies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Russia security chief Shoigu lands in Beijing: Russian agencies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu landed in Beijing on Friday, Russian news agencies reported, for a flying visit to meet China's top leadership.

"During the one-day visit, he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping... and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi," TASS said.

Shoigu's trip comes days after Xi spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with the Chinese leader hailing Moscow's "positive efforts to defuse" the Ukraine crisis.

Moscow and Beijing have strengthened military and trade ties since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, though China has sought to depict itself as a neutral party amid the three-year conflict.

Beijing remains a close political and economic partner of Moscow and has never condemned Russia's actions, leading some NATO members to brand Beijing an "enabler" of the conflict.

Shoigu, Russia's former defence chief who is now secretary of the Security Council, on Thursday held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.

The security chief -- seen as influential in the decision to send Russian troops into Ukraine in 2022 -- has also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Jakarta this week.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian te ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

9 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 p ..

Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting ..

UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025

9 hours ago
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan

9 hours ago
 Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s e ..

Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

9 hours ago
 In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

10 hours ago
 Dubai announces remote learning for private school ..

Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

10 hours ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

10 hours ago

More Stories From World