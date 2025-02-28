Russia Security Chief Shoigu Lands In Beijing: Russian Agencies
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu landed in Beijing on Friday, Russian news agencies reported, for a flying visit to meet China's top leadership.
"During the one-day visit, he is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping... and Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi," TASS said.
Shoigu's trip comes days after Xi spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, with the Chinese leader hailing Moscow's "positive efforts to defuse" the Ukraine crisis.
Moscow and Beijing have strengthened military and trade ties since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, though China has sought to depict itself as a neutral party amid the three-year conflict.
Beijing remains a close political and economic partner of Moscow and has never condemned Russia's actions, leading some NATO members to brand Beijing an "enabler" of the conflict.
Shoigu, Russia's former defence chief who is now secretary of the Security Council, on Thursday held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.
The security chief -- seen as influential in the decision to send Russian troops into Ukraine in 2022 -- has also met Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Jakarta this week.
