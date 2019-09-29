UrduPoint.com
Russia Security Council Calls For Resuming Meetings Of Arctic States' General Staffs Heads

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Russia Security Council Calls for Resuming Meetings of Arctic States' General Staffs Heads

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The Arctic states should resume meetings of heads of their General Staffs to ensure regional security, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Averyanov said.

"Unfortunately, these meetings were suspended at the initiative of Western partners in 2014. This communications channel should be restored to keep the Arctic Region a region of low tensions," Averyanov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

