Russia Security Council Chief Says West Uses Navalny for Destabilizing Situation in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev expressed the belief that the West only needed opposition figure Alexey Navalny for destabilizing the situation in Russia, and stressed that the activist should be held liable for engaging in large-scale fraud.

In his interview for Russia's Argumenty i Fakty weekly newspaper, Patrushev commented on a recent call by the Ukrainian authorities to cut ties with Moscow until Navalny is released.

"People who are currently leading Ukraine made these statements against the interest of their own people, in accordance with a policy that was invented abroad.

This is not surprising. The West needs this 'agent' for destabilizing the situation in Russia, for social upheaval, strikes and new Maidans [Maidan-like protests]. We know what this can result in, as we have the example of Ukraine, which has in fact lost independence," Patrushev said.

The security council chief slammed Navalny for repeatedly grossly violating Russian laws through engaging in large-scale fraud.

"As a Russian citizen, he should be held accountable for his illegal activities in accordance with the law," Patrushev added.