UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Security Council Concerned As Militants From Syria, Libya Sent To Karabakh- Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Russia Security Council Concerned as Militants From Syria, Libya Sent to Karabakh- Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the country's Security Council pointed, at their meeting on Thursday, to the extreme danger emerging in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the deployment of militants from Syria and Libya there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the country's Security Council pointed, at their meeting on Thursday, to the extreme danger emerging in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the deployment of militants from Syria and Libya there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The participants of the talks noted the extreme danger in the region, related to the transfer of militants from Syria and Libya there," Peskov said.

Putin and the Russian Security Council also discussed cooperation with neighboring countries, "which, according to the president, is a priority of the Russian foreign policy," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Russia Vladimir Putin Libya From

Recent Stories

‘Join me and I will not let you down,’ says Na ..

5 minutes ago

ICC evolves sector-wise consolidated plan to addre ..

2 minutes ago

Three female teachers suspended

2 minutes ago

Zimbabwe lauds Malawi for 'peaceful' observers-fre ..

2 minutes ago

France Concerned Over Sentence of Stalin-Era Russi ..

2 minutes ago

UK defends Brexit bill after EU launches legal act ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.