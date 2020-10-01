Russia Security Council Concerned as Militants From Syria, Libya Sent to Karabakh- Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the country's Security Council pointed, at their meeting on Thursday, to the extreme danger emerging in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the deployment of militants from Syria and Libya there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and permanent members of the country's Security Council pointed, at their meeting on Thursday, to the extreme danger emerging in Nagorno-Karabakh due to the deployment of militants from Syria and Libya there, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The participants of the talks noted the extreme danger in the region, related to the transfer of militants from Syria and Libya there," Peskov said.

Putin and the Russian Security Council also discussed cooperation with neighboring countries, "which, according to the president, is a priority of the Russian foreign policy," the Kremlin spokesman added.