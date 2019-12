A member of the Russian FSB security service was killed on Thursday in a shootout with a gunman in central Moscow, state media said, quoting the FSB

It confirmed that a single gunman had opened fire outside the headquarters of the security service on Lubyanka Square in central Moscow, before he was "neutralised" by the security services.