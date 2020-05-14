UrduPoint.com
Russia See US Accusations Against China Of Spreading COVID-19 As Baseless - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:27 PM

Russia See US Accusations Against China of Spreading COVID-19 as Baseless - Ryabkov

Moscow considers US accusations against China of spreading the coronavirus as baseless, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Moscow considers US accusations against China of spreading the coronavirus as baseless, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We are concerned and worried about US accusations against China, our strategic partner. We laid out our position on this issue repeatedly. There are no grounds to reproach China for not taking timely and adequate measures during the whole period of fighting COVID-19 pandemic," Ryabkov told the Valdai discussion club.

Moscow has also called on the US authorities to be more responsible in the issue of WHO financing and avoid using this as a ground for settling geopolitical scores, he said.

"But we see an opposite trend... both diplomats and responsible officials are multiplying their reproaches to WHO on a daily basis. They try to impose anti-Chinese narrative on the international community. We think this is unworthy in a situation when the whole world needs to refuse own egotistic approaches... and consolidate in order to resolve two issues: fight the pandemic and re-launch global commerce," the deputy minister said.

