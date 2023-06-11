Russia Seeing No Foundation for Peace Talks With Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) There are not conditions in place for Russia-Ukraine peace talks, with Moscow not seeing even "flimsy" grounds to build dialogue upon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"As a matter of fact, now there are no premises for agreements.

Moreover, now there is no foundation, even a flimsy one, in order to build at least some kind of a dialogue," Peskov told a weekly show on Rossiya 1 channel.

Moscow believes that the lack of openness to negotiations on Kiev's part is a combination of three factors including its unwillingness, unpreparedness and not being allowed to by its Western sponsors, Peskov added.