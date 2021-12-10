UrduPoint.com

Russia Seeing Problems With Montreux Convention Observance By NATO Countries - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:40 PM

Russia Seeing Problems With Montreux Convention Observance by NATO Countries - Ryabkov

Russia is observing problems NATO coutnries' compliance with the Montreux Convention on the freedom of passage between the Mediterranean and the Black Seas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia is observing problems NATO coutnries' compliance with the Montreux Convention on the freedom of passage between the Mediterranean and the Black Seas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are seeing problems related to the observance of the Montreux convention by NATO countries. We are not leaving this unattended...

we are noting our rejection of this practice through diplomatic channels," Ryabkov said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936 in an attempt to guarantee freedom of passage through the Marmara and Bosphorus straits for merchant ships of all countries, both in peace and wartime. As for warships, the rules differ for the Black Sea nations and others there are significant restrictions for warships originating from non-Black Sea countries.

Related Topics

NATO Russia All From

Recent Stories

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Coun ..

UAE wins its Category-B membership in the IMO Council for third consecutive time

10 minutes ago
 Violent Clashes Over Water in Cameroon Force 30,00 ..

Violent Clashes Over Water in Cameroon Force 30,000 Residents to Flee to Chad - ..

31 seconds ago
 Martial wants to leave Man Utd in January, says ag ..

Martial wants to leave Man Utd in January, says agent

35 seconds ago
 Haleem terms Green Line as PM Imran Khan's gorgeou ..

Haleem terms Green Line as PM Imran Khan's gorgeous gift for Karachiites

36 seconds ago
 Finland to buy 64 US F-35 fighter jets in deal wor ..

Finland to buy 64 US F-35 fighter jets in deal worth 8.4bn euros: government

38 seconds ago
 Threats of New Sanctions Driving Russia-US Relatio ..

Threats of New Sanctions Driving Russia-US Relations Into Deeper Confrontation - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.