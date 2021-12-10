Russia Seeing Problems With Montreux Convention Observance by NATO Countries - Ryabkov

Russia is observing problems NATO coutnries' compliance with the Montreux Convention on the freedom of passage between the Mediterranean and the Black Seas, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

"We are seeing problems related to the observance of the Montreux convention by NATO countries. We are not leaving this unattended...

we are noting our rejection of this practice through diplomatic channels," Ryabkov said during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya news agency.

The Montreux Convention was adopted in 1936 in an attempt to guarantee freedom of passage through the Marmara and Bosphorus straits for merchant ships of all countries, both in peace and wartime. As for warships, the rules differ for the Black Sea nations and others there are significant restrictions for warships originating from non-Black Sea countries.