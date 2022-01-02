UrduPoint.com

Russia Seeing Promising Signs On WHO Recognizing Sputnik V - Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Russia is seeing signals of hope in terms of the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizing Sputnik V vaccine, but considers them rather as an attempt to placate Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told Sputnik.

"I see something that brings hope, but I think there clearly is a certain element of politeness toward Russia, (in suggesting) that (Sputnik V may get approved) very soon now, in the first three months, in the first six months," the diplomat said.

Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus is approved in 71 countries, whose total population is about 4 billion people. Analysis of the latest data of 3.8 million vaccinated Russian showed the vaccine was 97.6% effective, which is higher than the 91.6% rate that had been published by The Lancet, the developer, Gamaleya research center, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund have said.

