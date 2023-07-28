Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With African Countries - Putin

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023

Russia seeks to build strategic partnership with African countries and can see that this intention is reciprocated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia seeks to build strategic partnership with African countries and can see that this intention is reciprocated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I emphasize this once again: Russia is sincerely striving to build truly strategic multifaceted relations and multifaceted partnership with Africa.

And we see the same attitude - to act together, hand in hand - from our African friends," Putin said at the second Russia-Africa summit.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

