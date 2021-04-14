Russia seeking to 'provoke' in Ukraine conflict: Germany

Germany on Wednesday accused Russia of seeking provocation with its troop build-up along the border with Ukraine

"My impression is that the Russian side is trying everything to provoke a reaction," German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told ARD public television, adding: "Together with Ukraine, we won't be drawn into this game."