Russia Seeking To 'provoke' In Ukraine Conflict: Germany
Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:13 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany on Wednesday accused Russia of seeking provocation with its troop build-up along the border with Ukraine.
"My impression is that the Russian side is trying everything to provoke a reaction," German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told ARD public television, adding: "Together with Ukraine, we won't be drawn into this game."