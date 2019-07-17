Russia Seeking to Reach New Level of Cooperation With Africa - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia wants to reach a new level of cooperation with African countries and the upcoming Russia-Africa summit slated for October will contribute to this process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"Yes, we want [to reach a new level of cooperation]. Moreover, this level has already started to take shape, and I am sure that the summit in Sochi on October 24 will become the most important stage in deepening and reinforcing our partnership," Lavrov said at a press conference after a meeting with his counterpart from Cote d'Ivoire, Marcel Amon-Tanoh.

Lavrov recalled that the volume of trade between Russia and Africa had increased by more than three times since 2015 and exceeded $20 billion in 2018.

The foreign minister also noted the expansion of cooperation in the sphere of education.

"We have significantly increased assistance to Africans in the field of staff training, both in civilian professions and in professions in the framework of cooperation between law enforcement agencies and security services. And of course, our military colleges train many people from African representatives," Lavrov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin first floated the idea of holding the first ever Russia-Africa summit at a BRICS meeting in the South African city of Johannesburg in July 2018. The event will be co-chaired by Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi. A Russia-Africa business forum is also slated for fall.