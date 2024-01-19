Open Menu

Russia Seeks 28-year Term For Woman Accused Of Killing Pro-Kremlin Blogger

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Russia seeks 28-year term for woman accused of killing pro-Kremlin blogger

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Russian prosecutors on Friday requested nearly three decades in prison for a woman accused of killing a pro-war blogger in a bomb blast on a Saint Petersburg cafe last April.

Vladlen Tatarsky died when a miniature statue handed to him as a gift by Darya Trepova exploded in an attack that Russia says was orchestrated by Ukrainian secret services.

"The prosecutor is asking the court to find Trepova guilty and impose a sentence of 28 years in a prison colony," the press service for Saint Petersburg's courts said in a statement.

Authorities named Trepova as the culprit and arrested her less than 24 hours after the blast, charging her with terrorism and other offenses.

Prosecutors say she knowingly gave Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, a device that had been rigged with explosives.

Trepova, 26, admitted giving Tatarsky the object but said she believed it had contained a hidden listening device, not a bomb.

She said she was acting under orders from a man in Ukraine and was motivated by her opposition to Russia's military offensive on Ukraine.

Tatarsky was an influential military blogger, one of the most prominent among a group of hardline correspondents that have gained huge followings since Russia launched its offensive.

With sources in the armed forces, they often publish exclusive information about the campaign ahead of government sources and Russian state media outlets, and occasionally criticise Russia's military tactics, pushing for a more aggressive assault.

More than 30 others were injured in the blast, which tore off the facade of the Saint Petersburg cafe where Tatarsky was giving a speech on April 2, 2023.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Bomb Blast Ukraine Russia Died Man Petersburg April Women Media From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

45 minutes ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

1 hour ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

1 hour ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

2 hours ago
 Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

2 hours ago
vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

2 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

3 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

4 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

5 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

5 hours ago

More Stories From World