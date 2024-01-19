Russia seeks 28-year term for woman accused of killing pro-Kremlin blogger

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Russian prosecutors on Friday requested nearly three decades in prison for a woman accused of killing a pro-war blogger in a bomb blast on a Saint Petersburg cafe last April.

Vladlen Tatarsky died when a miniature statue handed to him as a gift by Darya Trepova exploded in an attack that Russia says was orchestrated by Ukrainian secret services.

"The prosecutor is asking the court to find Trepova guilty and impose a sentence of 28 years in a prison colony," the press service for Saint Petersburg's courts said in a statement.

Authorities named Trepova as the culprit and arrested her less than 24 hours after the blast, charging her with terrorism and other offenses.

Prosecutors say she knowingly gave Tatarsky, whose real name is Maxim Fomin, a device that had been rigged with explosives.

Trepova, 26, admitted giving Tatarsky the object but said she believed it had contained a hidden listening device, not a bomb.

She said she was acting under orders from a man in Ukraine and was motivated by her opposition to Russia's military offensive on Ukraine.

Tatarsky was an influential military blogger, one of the most prominent among a group of hardline correspondents that have gained huge followings since Russia launched its offensive.

With sources in the armed forces, they often publish exclusive information about the campaign ahead of government sources and Russian state media outlets, and occasionally criticise Russia's military tactics, pushing for a more aggressive assault.

More than 30 others were injured in the blast, which tore off the facade of the Saint Petersburg cafe where Tatarsky was giving a speech on April 2, 2023.