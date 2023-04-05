Russia Seeks Building Ties With US Based on Non-Interference in Internal Affairs - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russia stands for building relations with the United States solely on the principles of equality, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Relations between Russia and the United States, on which global security and stability depend, are experiencing a deep crisis, the president said, adding that the fact that Washington uses support for color revolutions, including in Ukraine, in its foreign policy has led to today's crisis.

"We have always advocated building Russian-US relations solely on the principles of equality, respect for each other's sovereignty and interests, and non-interference in internal affairs. We will be guided by this in the future," Putin said at a credentials ceremony in Moscow.