Russia Seeks Good Relations With Everyone But US, Europe Do Not Accept This - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) Russia is ready to maintain good relations with all the countries, but the United States and Europe are reluctant to accept it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Russia's desire to have kind relations matters ... But for some reason, both Washington, Brussels and the European capitals stubbornly do not want to hear this," Peskov said, as aired by Russia's Channel One.