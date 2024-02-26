Russia Seeks Nearly 3-year Jail Term For Top Rights Campaigner
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A Russian prosecutor on Monday requested a prison term of nearly three years for top human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov, who is on trial on a charge of repeatedly denouncing the Ukraine offensive.
The 70-year-old co-chair of the Nobel Prize-winning Memorial group is the latest target of the Kremlin's repression, which has intensified since the offensive in Ukraine.
He is a rare exception among high-profile Kremlin critics, many of whom are either in prison or living in exile, as he is still inside Russia and for the moment remains free.
"I ask that he be sentenced to... two years and eleven months' imprisonment," the prosecutor said according to AFP journalists present in court.
The bespectacled veteran campaigner appeared in court along with his wife Tatyana, other activists and relatives.
Ambassadors of over one dozen countries also came to support Orlov, who has spent much of his life documenting rights abuses.
Orlov was accused of discrediting the Russian army in a column written for the French online publication Mediapart, and fined in October after a first trial.
The fine was a relatively lenient punishment and prosecutors called for a new trial against him.
Orlov told AFP in a recent interview that he held no illusions on the outcome of the new trial, but refused to leave the country.
"There is no choice. We have to continue the fight," he had told AFP.
Orlov has said his career spent working on the historical memory of Soviet crimes and rights abuses in modern Russia -- especially in the North Caucasus -- gave him no choice but to also campaign against the Ukraine offensive.
Memorial established itself as a key pillar of Russian civil society by preserving the memory of victims of communist repression and by campaigning against rights violations.
The organisation was officially disbanded by Russian authorities in late 2021 and it won the Nobel Peace prize in 2022 alongside a leading Ukrainian rights group and a veteran Belarusian activist.
