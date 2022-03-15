UrduPoint.com

Russia Seeks New 13-year Jail Term For Opposition Leader Navalny

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 04:47 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Russian prosecutors requested Tuesday that jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny serve 13 years in prison on new fraud charges.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic, was jailed last year after surviving a poison attack he blames on the Kremlin.

"I request that Navalny be sentenced to a term of 13 years and a subsequent two years of probation," prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The prosecutor also requested that Navalny pay a fine of 1.

2 million rubles ($10,600 or 9,700 Euros).

In a trial held inside a prison colony outside Moscow where Navalny is serving a two-and-a-half year sentence, Navalny is facing embezzlement and contempt of court charges.

It was not immediately clear if the 13 years include the sentence he is currently serving.

His embezzlement charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years.

Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for personal use several million Dollars worth of donations that were given to his political organisations.

>