Russia Seeks Normalizing Work of Its Diplomatic Missions in US, US Ones in Russia - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

REYKJAVIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russia is ready to solve the problems in the bilateral relations with the United States, for example, to work on normalizing the work of the Russian diplomatic missions in the US, and US ones in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We will be ready to solve the problems inherited from previous US administrations concerning the work of the US diplomatic missions in Russia and Russian diplomatic missions in the United States," Lavrov said.

"Because if we do not provide normal conditions for the work of diplomats, then we will, in fact, undermine the very meaning of diplomacy, which is to build and maintain bridges and dialogue. Thank you for this meeting and hope for a productive dialogue," he added.