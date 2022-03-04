Russia Seeks Response From Ottawa on Aircraft With Russian Citizens Held in Canada - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Canada is seeking a response from the Canadian government to its request for information about the incident involving a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals that was held at the Yellowknife airport, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"We continue to seek a response from the Foreign Ministry.

We Submitted a request last night," Stepanov said. "As of this morning, they had no information about this incident. They said that just like us, they learned about it from media reports. Our consul is dealing with the situation."

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday that a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals has been held in a remote northern region of Canada in retaliation for Russia's special operation in Ukraine.