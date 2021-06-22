UrduPoint.com
Russia Seeks Restoring Comprehensive Partnership With Europe - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:07 PM

Russia wants to restore partnership with Europe, since there are many topics of mutual interests, President Vladimir Putin emphasized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russia wants to restore partnership with Europe, since there are many topics of mutual interests, President Vladimir Putin emphasized.

"I reiterate that Russia is in favour of restoring a comprehensive partnership with Europe. We have many topics of mutual interest.

These include security and strategic stability, healthcare and education, digitalization, energy, culture, science and technology, resolution of climate and environmental issues," Putin said in his article Being Open, Despite the Past, timed to the 80th anniversary of the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.

The article for German weekly newspaper Die Zeit was released on the Kremlin website.

