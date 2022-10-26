Russia Seeks Setting Up Commission on US, Ukraine Bio Labs Under UN Auspices - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Russia seeks establishing a commission under UN Security Council auspices that would require Washington and Kiev to clarify their compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention (BTWC) with respect to their activities in biological laboratories in Ukraine, the Russian mission to the United Nations said in a letter to the top UN officials.

The letter, signed by the Russian Ambassador to the world body Vasily Nebenzia, was addressed to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President for the month of October, Michel Xavier Biang. A draft statement was attached to the letter and its circulation is required.

"The draft resolution we propose is aimed to set up a commission to investigate the claims against the US and Ukraine contained in the complaint of the Russian Federation regarding the compliance with their obligations under the BTWC in the context of the activities of biological laboratories in the territory of Ukraine," the letter said on Tuesday.

The commission would manage to clarify all circumstances of Washington and Kiev's activities with biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory, the letter said.

It is expected that the commission would produce a report that would then be discussed by the parties to the BTWC during the Ninth Review Conference set to be held in Geneva on November 28 - December 16.