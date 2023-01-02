Russia Seeks to Bolster Relations With Bolivia - Upper House Speaker Matvienko

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) Russia is keen to expand and strengthen relations with Bolivia and both countries have the same view of the future in anticipation of a more just multipolar world, Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matvienko said on Sunday.

"Both Russia and Bolivia share the same view of the future in anticipation of a more just multipolar world. Our approaches perfectly coincide here," Matvienko said during a meeting with Bolivian President Luis Arce in Brazil.

She added that Moscow was set to "further deepen and expand relations in various spheres."

Russian upper house chief also proposed launching an intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation with Bolivia, with a meeting of co-chairs as the first step.

"And we should try, without delay, to hold the meeting this year. We would also like to hear your proposals on the content of the intergovernmental commission on those decisions that need to be taken," Matvienko said.