Russia Seeks To Degrade US Space Capabilities To Prevail In Future Conflicts - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:24 PM

Russia Seeks to Degrade US Space Capabilities to Prevail in Future Conflicts - Pentagon

Russia seeks to degrade US space capabilities in order to secure an advantage in future conflicts, Commander of the US Space Command James Dickinson said at a Senate hearing on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Russia seeks to degrade US space capabilities in order to secure an advantage in future conflicts, Commander of the US Space Command James Dickinson said at a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

"The Russian military remains an existential threat to the United States and a potent tool designed to maintain Russia's influence over the states along its periphery," Dickinson said at the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Russia considers its space program as a longstanding example of its leadership on the international stage, he added.

"Moscow concluded that gaining and maintaining supremacy in space has a decisive impact on the outcome of future conflicts and is developing space attack systems to hold US and allied space assets at risk," Dickinson said.

More Stories From World

