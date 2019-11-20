UrduPoint.com
Russia Seeks To Ensure More Environmentally Friendly Balance Of Energy - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:39 PM

Russia will seek to ensure that the balance of energy is more environmentally friendly, as no one wants people to suffer from severe ecological issues or some other unexpected circumstances, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russia Calling investment forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia will seek to ensure that the balance of energy is more environmentally friendly, as no one wants people to suffer from severe ecological issues or some other unexpected circumstances, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at the Russia Calling investment forum.

"As responsible people and we in Russia consider ourselves to be such we will seek to achieve, at least in Russia, the balance of energy that will be more environmentally friendly," Putin said.

According to the president, Russia's energy balance is currently one of the most environmentally friendly across the world.

Russia is considered to be one of the world's largest producers and exporters of oil and natural gas, and the country's economic growth is driven by energy exports. Therefore, it is rather important for Russia to comply with environmental regulations to avoid causing considerable damage to the ecology. Within this context, the Russian Energy Ministry issued a document called Energy Strategy of Russia that aims to develop the energy sector, while ensuring environmental sustainability.

