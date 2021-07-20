UrduPoint.com
Russia Seeks To Gain Significant Market Share With New Fighter Jet - Official

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russia Seeks to Gain Significant Market Share With New Fighter Jet - Official

Russia hopes to gain a significant share of the market for the fifth-generation single-engine fighters with its new jet, which will be exhibited at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021, Dmitry Shugaev, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia hopes to gain a significant share of the market for the fifth-generation single-engine fighters with its new jet, which will be exhibited at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021, Dmitry Shugaev, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation chief, told Sputnik.

"According to the preliminary assessments, we can gain a significant share in the market of fifth-generation single-engine fighters with this machine," Shugaev said.

The new jet will have breakthrough specs, including surveillance and attack capabilities, as well as decreased visibility for enemy radar systems among others, the official noted.

According to Shugaev, the fighter will be showcased on the first day of the exhibition.

In late May, a defense source told Sputnik that Russia's state technology corporation Rostec, in cooperation with the United Aircraft Corporation, was developing Russia's first fifth generation light multipurpose single-engine fighter. On Monday, Rostec published a YouTube video with a brief demonstration of the new jet.

The MAKS-2021 international aerospace show is taking place in the Moscow Region from July 20-25. Sputnik news Agency is an official media partner of the event.

