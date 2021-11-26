Russia Seeks to Get Answers From West on Navalny Case - Envoy to OPCW

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russia seeks to finally get answers from the western countries on the case of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the country's permanent representative to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, said on Friday.

"We still hope that they will be smart enough to respond to a request on legal assistance made by the Russian side ... We are first and foremost interested in establishing the truth," Shulgin told a virtual side-event of the OPCW conference.