UrduPoint.com

Russia Seeks To 'liberate' East Ukraine: Defence Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 04:16 PM

Russia seeks to 'liberate' east Ukraine: defence minister

Russia's defence minister on Tuesday said Moscow was seeking to "liberate" east Ukraine, but accused the West of dragging out the military operation by supplying Kyiv with arms

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Russia's defence minister on Tuesday said Moscow was seeking to "liberate" east Ukraine, but accused the West of dragging out the military operation by supplying Kyiv with arms.

"We are gradually implementing our plan to liberate the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics," Sergei Shoigu said in reference to eastern Ukraine's two rebel regions, which Moscow has recognised as independent states.

"We are taking measures to restore peaceful life," he said in a televised meeting with Russian military commanders.

Shoigu's comments came after Kyiv accused Russia of unleashing a major new offensive in eastern Ukraine, marking the second stage of Moscow's nearly two-month military operation in the former Soviet state.

But Shoigu laid the blame for the bloodshed on Washington and its Western allies.

"The United States and Western states under its control are doing everything to drag out the military operation for as long as possible," he said.

"The growing volume of foreign weapons supplies graphically demonstrate their intention to provoke the Kyiv regime to fight to the last Ukrainian."

Related Topics

Defence Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Donetsk United States

Recent Stories

18th amendment restored true spirit of constitutio ..

18th amendment restored true spirit of constitution: PPP Chairman

2 minutes ago
 "Fraud": Saba Qamar unveils first look of her upco ..

"Fraud": Saba Qamar unveils first look of her upcoming drama serial

2 minutes ago
 US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Mo ..

US Decision to Ban Anti-Satellite Weapons Tests Move to Right Direction - Ryabko ..

2 minutes ago
 Fiji Prosecutors Ask Court to Ban Yacht Believed O ..

Fiji Prosecutors Ask Court to Ban Yacht Believed Owned by Russia's Kerimov From ..

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Prime Minister to Meet With Zelenskyy in K ..

Spanish Prime Minister to Meet With Zelenskyy in Kiev Soon, Reopen Embassy - Rep ..

10 minutes ago
 MNA Chitrali voices for Dr Aafia's early release

MNA Chitrali voices for Dr Aafia's early release

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.