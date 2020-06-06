UrduPoint.com
Russia Seeks To Lift COVID-19 Restrictions As Soon As Possible - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Russia is working hard to improve the epidemiological situation amid the coronavirus pandemic and lift the lockdown as soon as possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Russia is working hard to improve the epidemiological situation amid the coronavirus pandemic and lift the lockdown as soon as possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

"We are aiming to get out of the situation [lockdown] as quickly as possible, calmly, but as soon as possible," Putin said during an online meeting with cultural workers.

The president also said that the process of lifting restrictions on the work of cultural sites should be organized without "excessive bureaucracy."

Russia has so far confirmed 458,689 COVID-19 cases, 221,388 recoveries and 5,725 coronavirus-related deaths.

