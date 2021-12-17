Russia Seeks to Restore Afghan Banks' Connection to SWIFT - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) Russia seeks Afghanistan to be reconnected to the SWIFT global payment system, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik.

"We are trying to achieve this because this situation creates problems for the United States itself, for the executive branch, which cannot directly provide assistance to the Afghan people, bypassing the Taliban, because SWIFT is disabled. You need to use SWIFT. Yes, it is possible to develop some kind of monitoring mechanisms, where these funds will go," Kabulov said.

After the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) seized power in Kabul in mid-August, Western banks froze billions Dollars worth of Afghan and donor funds to deny these assets to the Taliban-led administration. Additionally, Afghan banks were temporarily cut off from the SWIFT payment system. However, in early December, the US Department of the Treasury allowed its citizens and permanent residents of the country to make private money transfers to Afghanistan.