MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Russia is calling for an immediate end to Warsaw's arbitrary actions against journalists on the border between Poland and Belarus in the light of the recent arrest of RT France crew, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"Journalists are simply not allowed there (emergency zone near border). Journalists from CNN, BBC, other Western agencies and broadcasters work on the Belarusian side and are confused as to why they are simply not allowed on the Polish side. Your colleagues from RT France, as you know, were arrested... and fined. We are seeking an immediate end to these arbitrary actions," Lavrov told the press.