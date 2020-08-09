UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Seeks To Update Deal On Double Tax Avoidance With Netherlands - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Russia Seeks to Update Deal on Double Tax Avoidance With Netherlands - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Russia asked the Netherlands this week to revise a deal on double tax avoidance after President Vladimir Putin said his administration would tax dividends and interest payments made to offshore entities at 15 percent.

The Russian Finance Ministry has sent out notifications to the Netherlands, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Malta, asking them to update treaties to avoid charging tax on the same income twice, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazanov said Sunday.

"Cyprus is the Primary destination of dividends and interest payments made by [Russian] holdings. The Netherlands is number two. On Monday, we sent an official request to the Dutch asking for the agreement to be reviewed," Sazanov told Channel One.

Russia expects an answer in the coming weeks, the deputy minister said. President Putin said in March that Russia would pull out of double tax avoidance treaties with countries that refuse to make necessary changes.

Related Topics

Russia Luxembourg Vladimir Putin Same Cyprus Malta Netherlands March Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Ajman’s announces opening of all economic activi ..

57 minutes ago

UAE calls on international community to tackle lin ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

2 hours ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

4 hours ago

TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.