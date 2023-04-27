UrduPoint.com

Russia Seeks Transfer Of Legkodymov To Another NY Prison Cell Over Safety Issues - Antonov

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Russia Seeks Transfer of Legkodymov to Another NY Prison Cell Over Safety Issues - Antonov

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia will appeal to the US State Department for the transfer of Russian national and founder of the Bitzlato cryptocurrency exchange Anatoly Legkodymov to another New York prison cell due to safety concerns, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Antonov visited Russian nationals Dmitry Ukrainsky and Anatoly Legkodymov in a New York prison.

"They made no secret that the fact that they are Russians was an aggravating factor. They are in different blocks. Different conditions," Antonov said. "Especially with regard Anatoly Legkodymov - he is in a block where murderers and drug addicts are being kept, and he fears for his life. We will definitely contact the State Department tomorrow to demand that he be transferred from this block and that normal conditions be ensured."

