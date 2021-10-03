UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees 25,769 Daily COVID-19 Cases, 890 Deaths - Response Center

Sun 03rd October 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Russia saw 25,769 new COVID-19 cases and 890 virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the national crisis response center said on Sunday morning.

The biggest share of new cases was recorded in Moscow. A further 4,294 infections were confirmed in the capital, with 65 patients dying. St.

Petersburg reported 2,463 new infections and 59 deaths.

The authority said that a further 15,391 coronavirus patients had been discharged from hospitals, with a total 6,725,965 recovering since the pandemic began.

The country has recorded 7,586,536 million coronavirus cases since the outbreak began early last year. A total 209, 918 people died of the virus.

