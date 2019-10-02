UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees Attempts To Use Dollar As Tool In Political Struggle - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 06:33 PM

Russia Sees Attempts to Use Dollar As Tool in Political Struggle - Putin

Russia sees attempts to use the US dollar as a tool in political struggle, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Russia sees attempts to use the US Dollar as a tool in political struggle, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week forum on Wednesday.

"The dollar enjoyed great trust around the world.

It was almost the only universal Currency in the world. For some reason, the United States began to use dollar settlements as an instrument of political struggle, to impose restrictions on the use of the dollar," Putin said.

