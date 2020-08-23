Russia Sees Central African Republic as Reliable Partner - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russia has found a reliable partner in the Central African Republic and hopes to continue working together with it, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

"Russia sees the Central African Republic as a reliable and promising partner on the African continent," he told his car counterpart, Marie-Noelle Koyara.

The ministers spoke on the sidelines of Army-2020, an annual defense industry show near Moscow. Shoigu said that ties between their ministries had become stronger in recent years.

"We plan to continue our active cooperation with your country with the view of bolstering stability and security in Africa," Shoigu said.

The Russian minister thanked Koyara for finding time to come to the military show despite the pandemic and emphasized similarities in the countries' approach to key regional and global issues.