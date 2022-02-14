UrduPoint.com

Russia Sees 'chance' To Agree With West On Security: Lavrov To Putin

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin that there was a "chance" to agree on security with the West, in what appeared to be a possibile climbdown amid raging tensions over Ukraine

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told President Vladimir Putin that there was a "chance" to agree on security with the West, in what appeared to be a possibile climbdown amid raging tensions over Ukraine.

"As head of the foreign ministry, I must say that there is always a chance" to find agreement, Lavrov told Putin during a carefully choreographed meeting when asked to comment on ongoing talks with the West.

More Stories From World

