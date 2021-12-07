Russia Sees Concrete Progress on Diplomatic Visas With US - Consul General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Moscow sees concrete signs of normalization in diplomatic visa issues with the United States, but filling all staff gaps will take time, Consul General Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik on Monday.

"Visa exchanges are underway, employees are arriving. But filling the gaps, including 55 people who must leave, is not so fast," Zakharov said.