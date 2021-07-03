UrduPoint.com
Russia Sees Cooperation With China, India As One Of Key Goals - Security Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russia Sees Cooperation With China, India as One of Key Goals - Security Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) Developing cooperation with China and India is among the main goals listed in Russia's new national security strategy, which was approved by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

The document sets the task of "developing comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with China, a special strategic partnership with India, which will help, among other things, to create reliable mechanisms that ensure regional stability and security in the Asia Pacific region outside of various blocs."

