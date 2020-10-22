UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Sees German Defense Minister's Statements As Interference In Moldovan Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:01 PM

Russia Sees German Defense Minister's Statements as Interference in Moldovan Affairs

Moscow sees the German defense minister's statements in support of former Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who is running for president, as direct interference in the presidential election in Moldova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Moscow sees the German defense minister's statements in support of former Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who is running for president, as direct interference in the presidential election in Moldova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I would like to comment on the statements made by the chairman of the CDU, the German defense minister on the upcoming presidential election in Moldova. On October 12, a video message from the chairman and defense minister was published on the CDU party's Twitter before the elections in Moldova.

A member of the German government unequivocally expressed support for Sandu's candidacy. We regard these calls by a high-ranking German official as direct interference in the internal affairs of Moldova," Zakharova said.

"The statements about the relationship between the election of Sandu and the European future of the country go beyond all borders and cannot be interpreted otherwise than an attempt to blackmail Moldovan voters," she added.

Presidential election in Moldova is scheduled for November 1. Eight candidates, including President Igor Dodon and Sandu, are running in the election.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Moscow Russia Twitter German Moldova October November All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel sign Memorandum of Understanding on mu ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Al Suhub Rest House project i ..

2 minutes ago

My father kept working while accompanying my mothe ..

17 minutes ago

EU Parliamentarians Call for Scrapping 'Golden Pas ..

44 seconds ago

Ukrainian Health Ministry Says Preclinical Phase o ..

46 seconds ago

Stock markets flat as virus cases spike

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.