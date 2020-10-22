(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Moscow sees the German defense minister's statements in support of former Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who is running for president, as direct interference in the presidential election in Moldova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I would like to comment on the statements made by the chairman of the CDU, the German defense minister on the upcoming presidential election in Moldova. On October 12, a video message from the chairman and defense minister was published on the CDU party's Twitter before the elections in Moldova.

A member of the German government unequivocally expressed support for Sandu's candidacy. We regard these calls by a high-ranking German official as direct interference in the internal affairs of Moldova," Zakharova said.

"The statements about the relationship between the election of Sandu and the European future of the country go beyond all borders and cannot be interpreted otherwise than an attempt to blackmail Moldovan voters," she added.

Presidential election in Moldova is scheduled for November 1. Eight candidates, including President Igor Dodon and Sandu, are running in the election.